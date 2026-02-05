Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1,030.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5%

JNJ opened at $234.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.27 and a 200-day moving average of $193.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

