NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lessened by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.19 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

