Triglav Investments D.O.O. Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Triglav Investments D.O.O. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,640. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,842 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $105.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

