Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Holdings Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 225.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $234.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $235.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.