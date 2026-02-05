Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 13,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 49.3% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,356,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,920,107,000 after purchasing an additional 711,560 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.26, for a total transaction of $838,321.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,907.28. The trade was a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Javier Polit sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $867.21, for a total transaction of $1,776,913.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,773.08. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,315 shares of company stock worth $8,549,409. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,045.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $998.50.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $978.33 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $844.06 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $911.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $929.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $67.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

