Triglav Investments D.O.O. Takes $1.34 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Triglav Investments D.O.O. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $225.56 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.46 and a 200-day moving average of $223.50. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Key Stories Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. The trade was a 26.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $772,879.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,296,190.20. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,830 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.