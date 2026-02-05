Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 225.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,877,174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,313,000 after purchasing an additional 835,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,951,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,979,000 after buying an additional 52,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $234.26 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $235.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. HSBC raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

