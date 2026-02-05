Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 172.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts and partners highlight AWS strength — several firms raised targets or reiterated Buy as AWS deals and enterprise AI demand accelerate, supporting medium-term revenue upside.

Amazon expands Alexa and AI strategy: Alexa+ widely rolled out and talks to use OpenAI models could boost device engagement, advertising and Prime stickiness if integrations scale.

Execution signals — leadership move in Selling Partner Services (Amit Agarwal named) and Dharmesh Mehta joining CEO Jassy's advisory team suggests operational focus on marketplace growth and technical strategy.

Delivery and retail metrics remain strong (record same/next-day volume — billions of Prime deliveries), supporting core commerce scale but with margin/capex trade-offs.

Earnings preview: market focus is AWS revenue, AI-related capex and margins — options traders imply a large post-earnings move, increasing short-term volatility risk/reward.

Amazon is piloting AI tools for TV and film production (Amazon MGM Studios' AI Studio) — potential long-term content cost savings but uncertain near-term revenue impact.

Infrastructure headwinds in Europe: long delays to power-grid connections are slowing planned data‑center expansions, which could constrain AWS capacity growth and push up capex/timing risk.

Sentiment and execution concerns: new Alexa subscription pricing and ongoing job cuts / heavy AI/data-center spending keep near-term margin pressure and investor patience in check.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.37.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $232.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

