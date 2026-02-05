ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Acquires Shares of 19,578 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,011,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,001,000 after buying an additional 1,896,326 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,771,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 45.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,313,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,118,000 after acquiring an additional 412,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at International Business Machines
In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Stock Down 1.8%
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Argus set a $360.00 target price on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $304.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.07.
Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and analyst lifts — IBM’s Q4 beat (software, hybrid cloud and watsonx AI driving revenue) prompted price-target upgrades from firms including Bernstein and Stifel, supporting a constructive fundamental story. Bernstein and Stifel Lift IBM Price Targets After Q4 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate AI push — IBM launched a global RFP for AI-driven education and workforce solutions (Impact Accelerator), reinforcing its strategic AI/go-to-market initiatives that investors view as long-term growth drivers. IBM Opens Global RFP for AI-Driven Solutions
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish media and insider activity — Jim Cramer reiterated a favorable view on IBM as an AI winner with a reasonable P/E, and recent insider purchases were reported, both of which can boost investor confidence. Jim Cramer Says “IBM’s the Rare AI Winner With a Fairly Low Price-to-Earnings Multiple”
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and fund flows — Coverage pieces and ETF commentary note IBM’s recent share-strength and repositioning into tech/AI ETFs, but also raise mixed fair-value signals; these are longer-horizon considerations. Assessing IBM Valuation After Recent Share Price Strength
- Neutral Sentiment: Merger paperwork around Confluent — Supplemental disclosures tied to the Confluent deal with an IBM subsidiary have surfaced amid shareholder suits; this creates legal/transactional noise but not an immediate earnings driver. Confluent Issues Supplemental Disclosures Amid Shareholder Lawsuits
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive and technical pressure — IBM shares slipped after Anthropic announced new plugins that could encroach on IBM’s consulting and software revenue, and the stock broke below its 100-day moving average, triggering technical selling. As IBM Stock Breaks Below Its 100-Day Moving Average
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
