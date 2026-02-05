UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Holdings Cut by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 68.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,823,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,850 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,724,000. Triglav Investments D.O.O. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 17,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 109,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 83.7% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 26,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.0%

UNH stock opened at $275.70 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.39.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.46.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

