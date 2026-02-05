UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Holdings Cut by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 68.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,823,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,850 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,724,000. Triglav Investments D.O.O. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 17,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 109,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 83.7% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 26,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.0%
UNH stock opened at $275.70 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.39.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.46.
Key UnitedHealth Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an Outperform rating and a $405 price target, arguing UNH remains high‑quality and can weather Medicare volatility — a supportive institutional view for the stock. Bernstein Reiterates Outperform on UnitedHealth
- Positive Sentiment: Buy‑the‑dip arguments surfaced: analysts and commentators point to strong cash flows, Optum’s AI efficiency plans, insider buying and a long‑term growth target from management as reasons the recent selloff may be overdone. UnitedHealth: Buy The Dip
- Positive Sentiment: Bull case pieces reiterate durable competitive advantages (Optum, scale in Medicare Advantage) that could support a recovery if policy headwinds moderate. UnitedHealth Bull Case Theory
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street still shows many buy/overweight ratings and a median price target well above current levels (around $390), creating a technical floor if sentiment stabilizes. Quiver Quantitative Commentary
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate personnel note — Optum/UNH executive Terry Clark was appointed CEO at the PGA of America; largely background news but worth noting senior exec visibility. Terry Clark Appointed CEO at PGA of America
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate trigger — CMS’s advance Medicare rate notice (near‑flat 0.09% growth) spooked investors because it implies constrained reimbursement for Medicare Advantage in 2027, pressuring UNH’s margin outlook and precipitating heavy selling. CMS Medicare Rate Notice Fallout
- Negative Sentiment: Operational concerns: Q4 revenue slightly missed estimates and the medical care ratio rose, and management signaled shedding lower‑margin Medicare members to protect profitability — raising near‑term growth/guidance uncertainty. Is It Time To Reassess UnitedHealth?
- Negative Sentiment: Broker and market skepticism: Truist and other outlets trimmed outlooks or voiced caution, amplifying short‑term bearish pressure amid regulatory risk and margin uncertainty. Truist Issues Pessimistic Forecast
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
