International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $304.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $360.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.07.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $288.93 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

