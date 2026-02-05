Boise April Miller Sells 20,000 Shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $242.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.42, a PEG ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.Intel’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

