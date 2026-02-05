Boise April Miller Sells 20,000 Shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of INTC opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $242.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.42, a PEG ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.Intel’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.76.
- Positive Sentiment: Intel hired GPU lead talent (Eric Demers) and the CEO reiterated plans to build GPUs — a direct push into the high‑growth AI accelerator market that expands Intel’s TAM beyond CPUs. Intel taps Qualcomm senior engineer Eric Demers to lead GPU development
- Positive Sentiment: Intel announced a partnership with SoftBank’s Saimemory to develop next‑gen memory for AI/data centers — could strengthen its AI server roadmap and address memory bottlenecks over the medium term. SoftBank subsidiary to work with Intel on next‑gen memory for AI
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support has picked up (Daiwa raised its price target), adding validation to recent momentum and giving investors a near‑term valuation cushion. Daiwa Securities adjusts price target on Intel to $50 from $41
- Positive Sentiment: Product update — Intel introduced Xeon 600 processors aimed at high‑end workstations/AI workloads; this supports the server roadmap and could improve revenue mix if adopted. Intel Introduces XEON 600 Processors
- Neutral Sentiment: Intel presented at its Second Annual AI Summit (transcript released) — helpful for monitoring roadmaps/timelines but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Intel Presents at Second Annual AI Summit Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: An Intel EVP (Boise April Miller) sold 20,000 shares (~$981k) last week — insider selling often prompts short‑term investor caution even if not unusual. Form 4 Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution / downgrade risk — some coverage points to underwhelming post‑earnings guidance, margin pressure and a foundry business still lacking an anchor customer; these execution risks could cap upside if momentum stalls. Intel Stock Could Be In For A Reckoning (Rating Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Some early market takes say new Xeon parts haven’t moved the needle yet — headlines like this create short‑term pressure until product wins appear in bookings. Intel Stock Slips as Xeon 600 Processors Prove Little Help
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
