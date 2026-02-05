Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 13,723 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 114.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 258,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average is $145.95. The firm has a market cap of $227.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.