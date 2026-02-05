UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Acquired by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.8% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $76,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 207,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $71,594,000 after buying an additional 25,786 shares during the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $275.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.46.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

