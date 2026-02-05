Hartline Investment Corp Sells 11,286 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,286 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN stock opened at $232.99 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.09 and its 200-day moving average is $229.96.
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and partners highlight AWS strength — several firms raised targets or reiterated Buy as AWS deals and enterprise AI demand accelerate, supporting medium-term revenue upside. AWS-Prosus partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon expands Alexa and AI strategy: Alexa+ widely rolled out and talks to use OpenAI models could boost device engagement, advertising and Prime stickiness if integrations scale. OpenAI-Alexa report
- Positive Sentiment: Execution signals — leadership move in Selling Partner Services (Amit Agarwal named) and Dharmesh Mehta joining CEO Jassy’s advisory team suggests operational focus on marketplace growth and technical strategy. Leadership change
- Neutral Sentiment: Delivery and retail metrics remain strong (record same/next-day volume — billions of Prime deliveries), supporting core commerce scale but with margin/capex trade-offs. Delivery speed story
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview: market focus is AWS revenue, AI-related capex and margins — options traders imply a large post-earnings move, increasing short-term volatility risk/reward. Options-implied move
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is piloting AI tools for TV and film production (Amazon MGM Studios’ AI Studio) — potential long-term content cost savings but uncertain near-term revenue impact. AI studio tools
- Negative Sentiment: Infrastructure headwinds in Europe: long delays to power-grid connections are slowing planned data‑center expansions, which could constrain AWS capacity growth and push up capex/timing risk. Power-grid delays
- Negative Sentiment: Sentiment and execution concerns: new Alexa subscription pricing and ongoing job cuts / heavy AI/data-center spending keep near-term margin pressure and investor patience in check. Alexa price reaction
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
