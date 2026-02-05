Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,690 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 38.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 38,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $488,380.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,851.80. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,916. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $241.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.20. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC raised their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.38.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

