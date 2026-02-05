Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,034,000 after buying an additional 1,761,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,757,000 after acquiring an additional 920,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,240,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,330,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.83 and a 200 day moving average of $145.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.