BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 32,666 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,793 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32,666 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Adobe were worth $54,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Adobe by 72.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 185.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after purchasing an additional 583,275 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Adobe by 43.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $279.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.04 and a 52-week high of $465.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.81.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

