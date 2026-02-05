PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their price objective on PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

PayPal Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,855,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,516,000 after buying an additional 51,268 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 164,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,292,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,338,000 after buying an additional 313,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $13,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some investors/analysts flag a potential buying opportunity because PYPL is deeply oversold after the sell‑off; contrarian pieces and technical analyses argue support levels could attract buyers. Should You Buy The Dip In PayPal Stock?

Some investors/analysts flag a potential buying opportunity because PYPL is deeply oversold after the sell‑off; contrarian pieces and technical analyses argue support levels could attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: A handful of firms kept constructive views (or less bearish stances) despite cuts to targets, arguing PayPal’s cash flow, buyback capacity and long‑term position in payments give upside if execution restores growth. Analyst notes and reiterations

A handful of firms kept constructive views (or less bearish stances) despite cuts to targets, arguing PayPal’s cash flow, buyback capacity and long‑term position in payments give upside if execution restores growth. Neutral Sentiment: Board appointed Enrique Lores (former HP CEO and PayPal board chair) as incoming CEO (effective March 1) with Jamie Miller interim — a major leadership shift whose impact is uncertain: it may reassure some investors but also signals the board’s dissatisfaction with past execution. PayPal Appoints Enrique Lores as CEO

Board appointed Enrique Lores (former HP CEO and PayPal board chair) as incoming CEO (effective March 1) with Jamie Miller interim — a major leadership shift whose impact is uncertain: it may reassure some investors but also signals the board’s dissatisfaction with past execution. Neutral Sentiment: PayPal announced a modest quarterly dividend (small yield) — positive for income‑seeking holders but unlikely to move the stock materially given current execution concerns.

PayPal announced a modest quarterly dividend (small yield) — positive for income‑seeking holders but unlikely to move the stock materially given current execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations (adjusted EPS $1.23 vs. ~$1.29 est.; revenue ~$8.68B vs. ~$8.8B) and management lowered near‑term profit guidance for 2026 — the primary catalyst for the price decline. Q4 results and call

Q4 results missed expectations (adjusted EPS $1.23 vs. ~$1.29 est.; revenue ~$8.68B vs. ~$8.8B) and management lowered near‑term profit guidance for 2026 — the primary catalyst for the price decline. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts cut price targets or downgraded ratings after the quarter and CEO change, increasing sell pressure and reducing near‑term institutional support. Analyst downgrades and price‑target changes

Multiple analysts cut price targets or downgraded ratings after the quarter and CEO change, increasing sell pressure and reducing near‑term institutional support. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder/legal risk rose: several law firms have opened securities‑fraud investigations probing the gap between prior outlooks and results, adding uncertainty and potential headline risk. Securities investigation notice

Shareholder/legal risk rose: several law firms have opened securities‑fraud investigations probing the gap between prior outlooks and results, adding uncertainty and potential headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Public criticism from former PayPal leaders and commentary about slowing branded‑checkout and transactions‑per‑account growth have amplified concerns that PayPal’s core growth engine is stalling. Former exec criticism

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

