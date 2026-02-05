BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 3,930 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Focused Investors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 504,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,233,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $275.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.16 and a 200-day moving average of $323.39. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.46.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

