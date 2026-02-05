General Motors Company $GM Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $556,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $864,504. This trade represents a 39.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Argus set a $78.00 price target on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

