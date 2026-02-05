General Motors Company $GM Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at General Motors
In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $556,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $864,504. This trade represents a 39.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
General Motors News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target increase — A report says GM’s price target was raised by 10.11% to $91.07, supporting near-term upside expectations. General Motors (GM) price target increased by 10.11% to 91.07
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI bullish note — An Evercore ISI analyst says GM’s stock price is expected to rise, adding third‑party validation to investor optimism. General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies projects strong appreciation — Jefferies’ forecast for meaningful price upside reinforces analyst-driven momentum. Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: EV accessory adoption — Most new GM EV buyers are opting for a home-charging package, which supports EV adoption and recurring/aftermarket revenue. Most New GM EV Customers Are Choosing A Home Charging Package
- Positive Sentiment: Focus on higher-margin models in Korea — GM Korea’s push into the premium segment could improve margins and mix in that market. GM Korea Strengthening Focus On Premium Vehicle Segment
- Neutral Sentiment: Company preparedness for downturn — Reporting outlines how GM is positioning operations and balance sheet for weaker macro conditions; prudent but signals management is cautious. How GM is preparing for an economic downturn
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/brand info and minor fixes — GM issued a fix for a Chevy Trax fuel‑injector flow-rate issue (mitigates safety/recall risk) and an explainer about “Ecotec” engines; operationally relevant but not material. GM Releases Fix For Chevy Trax Fuel Injector Flow Rate Issue What Ecotec Means On GM Engines
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest and visibility — Zacks notes heavy investor searches on GM, which can increase volatility and liquidity but is not a directional catalyst by itself. Investors Heavily Search General Motors Company (GM): Here is What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO public engagement — GM’s CEO attended a White House event with former President Trump; may affect public relations and policy visibility but no immediate financial impact detailed. General Motors CEO attends White House event with Trump
- Negative Sentiment: Potential Canada repayment claim — Canada says it may seek to recover “hundreds of millions” from GM over scaled‑back production, representing a possible near‑term liability and headwind to shares. Canada to Claim Stellantis, GM Owe Hundreds of Millions to Government
General Motors Price Performance
GM stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
General Motors Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.
General Motors Company Profile
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.
GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.
