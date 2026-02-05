PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,276 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 99,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 158,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.28.

PEP opened at $166.18 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $227.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

