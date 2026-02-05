MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,000. NVIDIA makes up 4.2% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $174.19 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.98.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

