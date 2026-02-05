Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $20.39 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,728,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,226,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $174.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.08 and a 200-day moving average of $182.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.98.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

