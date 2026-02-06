Snap’s (SNAP) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.61.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Snap has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 70,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $591,155.88. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 1,854,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,549.88. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 109,372 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $912,162.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,326,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,425,520.34. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 393,341 shares of company stock worth $3,169,210 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 414,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Snap

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and profit highlights — Snap reported ~10% revenue growth and a meaningful rise in net income, and management said margins are improving as the company pivots toward more profitable growth. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Q4 revenue and profit highlights — Snap reported ~10% revenue growth and a meaningful rise in net income, and management said margins are improving as the company pivots toward more profitable growth. Positive Sentiment: Selected analyst upgrades/support — B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy after the print, and Bank of America raised its rating to Buy with a $10 target, showing some pockets of optimism among buy‑side analysts.

Selected analyst upgrades/support — B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy after the print, and Bank of America raised its rating to Buy with a $10 target, showing some pockets of optimism among buy‑side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Management actions and filings — Snap filed its 10‑K and emphasized strategic shifts (AI in ads, subscription and hardware focus), providing more disclosure but no immediate reassurance on near‑term top‑line momentum. 10‑K Filing

Management actions and filings — Snap filed its 10‑K and emphasized strategic shifts (AI in ads, subscription and hardware focus), providing more disclosure but no immediate reassurance on near‑term top‑line momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options and volume — Heavy options activity (large call buying) and elevated share turnover suggest speculative positioning amplified the move after the print.

Unusual options and volume — Heavy options activity (large call buying) and elevated share turnover suggest speculative positioning amplified the move after the print. Negative Sentiment: Weaker near‑term guide — Snap’s Q1 revenue guide came in below Street expectations, and management excluded potential Perplexity AI sales from guidance because rollout terms aren’t finalized, raising uncertainty about near‑term ad monetization. WSJ: Perplexity Deal Delayed

Weaker near‑term guide — Snap’s Q1 revenue guide came in below Street expectations, and management excluded potential Perplexity AI sales from guidance because rollout terms aren’t finalized, raising uncertainty about near‑term ad monetization. Negative Sentiment: User metrics and technical weakness — Daily active users fell ~3M in Q4 and several reports note Snap lost a key technical support level, which can trigger further selling pressure from momentum/quant strategies. Invezz: User Growth and Support Break

User metrics and technical weakness — Daily active users fell ~3M in Q4 and several reports note Snap lost a key technical support level, which can trigger further selling pressure from momentum/quant strategies. Negative Sentiment: Broad analyst downgrades / price‑target cuts — Dozens of firms cut targets or trimmed ratings after the print (examples: Evercore, JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Cantor, Wells Fargo and others), and the consensus analyst stance has shifted to a “Reduce”/hold bias, increasing selling pressure. The Fly: Evercore PT Cut

Broad analyst downgrades / price‑target cuts — Dozens of firms cut targets or trimmed ratings after the print (examples: Evercore, JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Cantor, Wells Fargo and others), and the consensus analyst stance has shifted to a “Reduce”/hold bias, increasing selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market takeaway — Despite pockets of positive data (revenue beat, margin improvement), the combination of soft near‑term guidance, slowing user growth and a cascade of analyst target cuts explains why investors sold SNAP shares and pushed the stock lower today.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

