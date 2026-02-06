Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. B. Riley upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Snap has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 70,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $591,155.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,854,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,549.88. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,715 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $185,688.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,972,051 shares in the company, valued at $23,271,159.33. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,210. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 31.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,208,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,574,000 after buying an additional 1,013,757 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Snap by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,107,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,677 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,723,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 130,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Key Snap News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and profit highlights — Snap reported ~10% revenue growth and a meaningful rise in net income, and management said margins are improving as the company pivots toward more profitable growth. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Q4 revenue and profit highlights — Snap reported ~10% revenue growth and a meaningful rise in net income, and management said margins are improving as the company pivots toward more profitable growth. Positive Sentiment: Selected analyst upgrades/support — B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy after the print, and Bank of America raised its rating to Buy with a $10 target, showing some pockets of optimism among buy‑side analysts.

Selected analyst upgrades/support — B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy after the print, and Bank of America raised its rating to Buy with a $10 target, showing some pockets of optimism among buy‑side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Management actions and filings — Snap filed its 10‑K and emphasized strategic shifts (AI in ads, subscription and hardware focus), providing more disclosure but no immediate reassurance on near‑term top‑line momentum. 10‑K Filing

Management actions and filings — Snap filed its 10‑K and emphasized strategic shifts (AI in ads, subscription and hardware focus), providing more disclosure but no immediate reassurance on near‑term top‑line momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options and volume — Heavy options activity (large call buying) and elevated share turnover suggest speculative positioning amplified the move after the print.

Unusual options and volume — Heavy options activity (large call buying) and elevated share turnover suggest speculative positioning amplified the move after the print. Negative Sentiment: Weaker near‑term guide — Snap’s Q1 revenue guide came in below Street expectations, and management excluded potential Perplexity AI sales from guidance because rollout terms aren’t finalized, raising uncertainty about near‑term ad monetization. WSJ: Perplexity Deal Delayed

Weaker near‑term guide — Snap’s Q1 revenue guide came in below Street expectations, and management excluded potential Perplexity AI sales from guidance because rollout terms aren’t finalized, raising uncertainty about near‑term ad monetization. Negative Sentiment: User metrics and technical weakness — Daily active users fell ~3M in Q4 and several reports note Snap lost a key technical support level, which can trigger further selling pressure from momentum/quant strategies. Invezz: User Growth and Support Break

User metrics and technical weakness — Daily active users fell ~3M in Q4 and several reports note Snap lost a key technical support level, which can trigger further selling pressure from momentum/quant strategies. Negative Sentiment: Broad analyst downgrades / price‑target cuts — Dozens of firms cut targets or trimmed ratings after the print (examples: Evercore, JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Cantor, Wells Fargo and others), and the consensus analyst stance has shifted to a “Reduce”/hold bias, increasing selling pressure. The Fly: Evercore PT Cut

Broad analyst downgrades / price‑target cuts — Dozens of firms cut targets or trimmed ratings after the print (examples: Evercore, JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Cantor, Wells Fargo and others), and the consensus analyst stance has shifted to a “Reduce”/hold bias, increasing selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market takeaway — Despite pockets of positive data (revenue beat, margin improvement), the combination of soft near‑term guidance, slowing user growth and a cascade of analyst target cuts explains why investors sold SNAP shares and pushed the stock lower today.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.