Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 5,184 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after acquiring an additional 387,330 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 444.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 605,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,940,000 after purchasing an additional 494,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 479,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,036 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 428,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $86.26 and a one year high of $156.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.43.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $503.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.72 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leading provider of postsecondary education and professional development solutions. Through a network of brands and institutions, the company delivers degree programs and continuing education in high-demand fields such as healthcare, business, technology and the sciences. Adtalem’s offerings span campus-based and online formats, catering to diverse learner needs and career stages.

The company’s portfolio includes Chamberlain University, which specializes in nursing and healthcare; Carrington College, offering career-focused programs in allied health, business and trades; Walden University, a fully online institution for graduate and undergraduate degrees; and a suite of medical and veterinary schools, including Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, both located in the Caribbean.

