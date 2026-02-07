Morgan Stanley Raises Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $183.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.17.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.36 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.46.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 20.59%.The company had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,378.60. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total transaction of $3,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 128,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,413,024.36. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $3,298,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,302,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 693.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

