Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NEO opened at C$19.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$818.25 million, a PE ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$7.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.88.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of C$122.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.6753356 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is -177.80%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc is engaged in the innovation, development, processing, and manufacturing of rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials. Its operating segments include Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders used in bonded and hot-deformed, fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets. The Chemicals & Oxides segment manufactures and distributes a broad range of advanced industrial materials. The Rare Metals segment produces specialty metals and their compounds, such as tantalum, niobium, hafnium, rhenium, gallium, and indium.

