Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NEO opened at C$19.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$818.25 million, a PE ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$7.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.88.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of C$122.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.6753356 EPS for the current year.
Neo Performance Materials Inc is engaged in the innovation, development, processing, and manufacturing of rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials. Its operating segments include Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders used in bonded and hot-deformed, fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets. The Chemicals & Oxides segment manufactures and distributes a broad range of advanced industrial materials. The Rare Metals segment produces specialty metals and their compounds, such as tantalum, niobium, hafnium, rhenium, gallium, and indium.
