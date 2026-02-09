Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.42.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 5.0%

BE opened at $143.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average of $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 3.07.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $295,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,165,364.16. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $495,777.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 219,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,988,738.34. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,639 shares of company stock worth $1,496,660. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,229,000 after buying an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $57,821,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $141,679,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Q4 beat: Bloom posted EPS of $0.45 and revenue of $777.7M, both comfortably above estimates — a clear catalyst for upside as the company delivered profitable quarterly results and revenue growth.

Very bullish FY2026 guidance: management set revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.3B and EPS of $1.33–$1.48, well above Street expectations — this raises forward growth expectations and supports re-rating.

AI/data-center demand tailwind: management and coverage point to a pronounced AI-driven pickup in on-site power demand and a large backlog (140–150% increase), giving revenue visibility and supporting scale-up plans.

Analyst re-ratings: a mix of upgrades/price-target raises (BTIG to $165 buy; TD Cowen to $160 hold) show growing analyst optimism but also differing conviction on valuation — supports momentum but leaves dispersion in expectations.

Earnings materials available: full press release, slide deck and call transcript provide detail on margins, backlog and unit economics — useful for modeling and verifying management's assumptions.

Margin pressure and execution risk: management noted gross-margin contraction (expected) and service/product mix shifts; margins must improve as the installed base scales for guidance to fully materialize.

Short interest and valuation risks: short interest spiked earlier (~10%), and the shares now trade at a very rich forward multiple — both can amplify volatility and create downside if growth or margin execution slips.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

