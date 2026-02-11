Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group’s core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

