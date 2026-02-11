Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 1060709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

More Manitowoc News

Here are the key news stories impacting Manitowoc this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTW. Wall Street Zen raised Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Manitowoc Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a market cap of $537.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Manitowoc has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc (NYSE: MTW) is a global manufacturer of heavy-lift cranes and lifting equipment. The company’s product portfolio includes tower cranes marketed under the Potain brand, mobile hydraulic cranes sold under the Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane names, and engineered lifting solutions such as mast climbers and platform hoists. Manitowoc serves a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Manitowoc operates manufacturing facilities, sales offices and rental centers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.