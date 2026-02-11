GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RDTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RDTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 216,370 shares, a growth of 574.2% from the January 15th total of 32,092 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,656 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,656 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDTL opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $89.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesis Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,008,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,169,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and supporting a wide range of comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services sectors. It uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio.

