RockCreek Global Equality ETF (NASDAQ:RCGE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2026

RockCreek Global Equality ETF (NASDAQ:RCGEGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 145 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the January 15th total of 6,252 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,984 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,984 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RockCreek Global Equality ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:RCGE opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. RockCreek Global Equality ETF has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $95.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.82.

RockCreek Global Equality ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of RockCreek Global Equality ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RockCreek Global Equality ETF stock. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RockCreek Global Equality ETF (NASDAQ:RCGEFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of RockCreek Global Equality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About RockCreek Global Equality ETF

(Get Free Report)

The RockCreek Global Equality ETF (RCGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of equities from developed and emerging markets, focused on firms committed to gender-balance within its company, also filtered through a fundamental screen. RCGE was launched on Feb 27, 2025 and is issued by RockCreek.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RockCreek Global Equality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RockCreek Global Equality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.