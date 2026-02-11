RockCreek Global Equality ETF (NASDAQ:RCGE) Short Interest Update

RockCreek Global Equality ETF (NASDAQ:RCGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 145 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the January 15th total of 6,252 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,984 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,984 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RockCreek Global Equality ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:RCGE opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. RockCreek Global Equality ETF has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $95.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.82.
RockCreek Global Equality ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.
About RockCreek Global Equality ETF
The RockCreek Global Equality ETF (RCGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of equities from developed and emerging markets, focused on firms committed to gender-balance within its company, also filtered through a fundamental screen. RCGE was launched on Feb 27, 2025 and is issued by RockCreek.
