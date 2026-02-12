14,568 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,568 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 35.2% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total value of $8,932,046.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,560.68. This trade represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total transaction of $204,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,568.91. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,955 shares of company stock valued at $29,925,749. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Evercore increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. China Renaissance lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $325.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.09.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $407.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.17. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $459.41. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

