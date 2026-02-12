Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:APH opened at $144.31 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average of $129.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.