Caprock Group LLC Takes $3.80 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Zacks Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $367.06 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $379.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

