45,264 Shares in ConocoPhillips $COP Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $1,228,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,214 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE COP opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

