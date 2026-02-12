Caprock Group LLC Invests $5.14 Million in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,000.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $612,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,831,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2,047.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,676,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,183,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $84,295,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,071.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total transaction of $951,257.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,085.52. This represents a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.4%

FICO opened at $1,360.67 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,284.30 and a 52 week high of $2,217.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,620.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,595.11. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.