17,885 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $190.79 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.91. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.