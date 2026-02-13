Cibc World Market Inc. Has $21.35 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $21,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,554,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,855,000 after acquiring an additional 809,796 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in CBRE Group by 210.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,808,000 after acquiring an additional 734,563 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,364.1% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 737,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,271,000 after acquiring an additional 726,531 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,472,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,610,000 after acquiring an additional 532,151 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.16 and its 200-day moving average is $160.08. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $174.27.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

