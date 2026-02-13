Cibc World Market Inc. Has $21.35 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $21,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,554,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,855,000 after acquiring an additional 809,796 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in CBRE Group by 210.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,808,000 after acquiring an additional 734,563 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,364.1% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 737,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,271,000 after acquiring an additional 726,531 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,472,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,610,000 after acquiring an additional 532,151 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CBRE Group Price Performance
Shares of CBRE stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.16 and its 200-day moving average is $160.08. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $174.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.14.
Key Stories Impacting CBRE Group
Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat expectations and core earnings showed year‑over‑year growth, confirming operating momentum across most segments. CBRE Group (CBRE) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated a robust FY‑2026 profit outlook and noted AI-driven demand in parts of the business, which supports longer‑term revenue and margin upside. CBRE forecasts annual profit above estimates on AI-fueled real estate strength
- Neutral Sentiment: The company issued formal results and supplemental materials (press release, slide deck, conference call), giving investors detail to parse segment trends and guidance assumptions. CBRE Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and earnings writeups are highlighting solid revenue growth (≈12% y/y) but asking questions about margin mix and cycle sensitivity; these will shape near‑term revisions. CBRE Group Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter missed Street estimates by a few hundred million, and some coverage frames that miss as the proximate trigger for the sharp intraday decline. Why CBRE Group Sank Today
- Negative Sentiment: Sector‑wide selling driven by fears that AI tools could disrupt fee‑based, labor‑intensive brokerage services hit CBRE and peers, accelerating the decline. AI Disruption Fears Slam Real Estate Brokers
- Negative Sentiment: Weak macro signals — notably the worst Existing Home Sales print in four years — eroded market confidence and weighed on real estate stocks broadly. AI Uncertainty Melts Away Market Gains
About CBRE Group
CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.
In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.
