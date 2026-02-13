Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 219,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $75,077,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Visa by 38.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 874,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $298,473,000 after buying an additional 243,412 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts for Visa, boosting analyst confidence in revenue and profit growth driven by payments volume and pricing. This underpins bullish estimates for FY2026–FY2028 and supports the long‑term earnings narrative. Here’s Why Visa (V) is a Strong Momentum Stock

Zacks Research raised near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts for Visa, boosting analyst confidence in revenue and profit growth driven by payments volume and pricing. This underpins bullish estimates for FY2026–FY2028 and supports the long‑term earnings narrative. Positive Sentiment: Pudgy Penguins — the NFT/crypto brand — teased a cryptocurrency debit card that will run on the Visa network. While a niche consumer play, more branded crypto cards or token integrations create incremental network volume and fee flow for Visa if adoption scales. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Lifts After Visa Debit Card Reveal: What You Should Know

Pudgy Penguins — the NFT/crypto brand — teased a cryptocurrency debit card that will run on the Visa network. While a niche consumer play, more branded crypto cards or token integrations create incremental network volume and fee flow for Visa if adoption scales. Neutral Sentiment: Visa confirmed management will present at upcoming investor conferences (Morgan Stanley TMT; Wolfe Research FinTech). These appearances can provide guidance color and product updates, but are routine and not immediate catalysts. Visa to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Visa confirmed management will present at upcoming investor conferences (Morgan Stanley TMT; Wolfe Research FinTech). These appearances can provide guidance color and product updates, but are routine and not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Europe is moving to reduce reliance on Visa and Mastercard via regulatory and payments‑rail initiatives that could depress cross‑border interchange revenue or increase competitive pressure in Europe over time. This regulatory risk is a meaningful headwind for investor sentiment. Europe Moves to Cut Reliance on Visa and Mastercard

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Trading Down 1.5%

V opened at $324.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.