Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $448.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.98. The company has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

