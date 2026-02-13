Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,400 shares during the quarter. Astera Labs comprises approximately 1.4% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth $979,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 83.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the third quarter worth about $401,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ALAB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Key Stories Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $126.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $262.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.08.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 25.70%.The company’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 90,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $13,088,512.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,080,418 shares in the company, valued at $301,015,680.42. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,452.93. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 576,936 shares of company stock worth $87,409,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

