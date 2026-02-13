Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Director Purchases $1,266,100.00 in Stock

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Director Ashish Bhutani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.61 per share, with a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 34,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,729.31. This represents a 41.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ares Management Trading Down 2.5%

ARES opened at $133.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.05. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.26). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 265.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price objective on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ares Management from $222.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

