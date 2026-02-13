Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 40,207 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40,207 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after buying an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 38.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $417.07 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 386.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $444.99 and its 200 day moving average is $413.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

