GFS Advisors LLC Has $8.11 Million Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 49,150 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -580.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.38. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $54.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citic Securities raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

