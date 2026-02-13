Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $299,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932,716 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $23.36.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.