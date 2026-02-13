Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 761,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,285,000 after buying an additional 67,412 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $154.59 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

