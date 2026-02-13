Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 16,210 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,817 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,210 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx by 121.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 27.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 167.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management laid out an explicit push into higher‑margin B2B and premium B2C segments, targeting $98B in revenue by 2029 and double‑digit operating profit growth through FY2029 — a strategic shift that supports higher margins and longer‑term EPS growth. FedEx Focuses on B2B Clients to Hit Revenue Goals
- Positive Sentiment: FedEx updated multi‑year guidance and raised its revenue outlook for FY2029 while issuing FY2026 revenue guidance above consensus, giving investors clearer visibility on growth and supporting valuation upside. FedEx Targets Higher Revenue in Fiscal 2029
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted price targets and kept bullish ratings (Bank of America raised its PT to $414 and Wolfe Research to $394), reflecting confidence that the strategy and deal activity justify a higher multiple. BofA Raises FedEx Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other analysts specifically cited FedEx’s planned InPost investment and European parcel automation/AI initiatives as ways to lower delivery costs and accelerate higher‑margin growth in Europe. FedEx price target raised by Bank of America on InPost deal
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Raj Subramaniam highlighted AI deployment and automation as growth/efficiency levers — messaging that reinforces the company’s digital‑led margin improvement story. FedEx CEO on how the company is optimizing AI
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage and commentary outlets (Barron’s, Yahoo Finance) are framing the long‑range targets as valuation‑supportive if execution holds, which can attract reflation into the stock. FedEx Has Big Goals That Deserve a Bigger Valuation
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational note for near‑term volumes: Presidents Day federal holiday timing affects market hours and some carrier delivery schedules — relevant for intraday/short‑term volume expectations but not a change to the company’s strategy. Is the stock market open on Presidents Day? Will USPS, FedEx and UPS make deliveries?
- Negative Sentiment: Not all commentary is constructive: at least one analysis suggests the current valuation already prices much of the express growth and that now may be late to buy, signaling some investor caution about near‑term upside absent clear execution. FedEx: A Bit Too Late To Buy Now Despite Its Express Growth
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $368.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.09. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $380.86. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.
FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.
Read More
