Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 16,210 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,817 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,210 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx by 121.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 27.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 167.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.26.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $368.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.09. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $380.86. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

